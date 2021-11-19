New $45M water system reduces Kamarang’s dependece on contaminated river

AFTER more than 20 years, the community of Kamarang, Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) can now move away from the dependency on potentially contaminated river water as the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) commissioned a new Water Supply System to serve the village of 700 residents, a statement from the GWI said.

Now that the Kamarang water system has been established, Region 7’s potable water access now moves closer to the 70 percent target. Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal, explained that, after a visit to Jawalla, a team was mobilized to drill a new well there which would bring the Region’s water access to the desired target.

“Plans are in the pipeline for a new well in Warawatta in 2020. These villages can also expect a GWI sub-regional Manager to overlook the systems within the Region in the New Year”, Minister Croal was quoted as saying.

The water authority said that prior to establishing the Kamarang water system, villagers depended on water from the Kamarang River and the rain.

Minister Croal, echoing that sentiment, said the river became an unreliable source of water for domestic purposes since it is constantly being contaminated due to mining activities, the GWI release noted. He said investments in new technologies allowed the GWI hinterland team to accurately identify a suitable location for drilling to ensure a successful well.

GWI’s Hinterland Services Manager, Ramchand Jailal, said GWI trained Community Service Officers to operate and maintain the system and provide weekly reports to the water authority.

Toshao of Kamarang/Warwatta, Lemmel Thomas said that, following the collapse of a previous well, the community has been without potable water access for more than two decades and thanked the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration for its action.

The well was drilled at a depth of 150 meters, according to the GWI release. The project includes the installation of more than 3000 meters of 50-millimeter pipelines for the distribution network and more than 2,400 meters of 19-millimeter lines for service connections which include 25 individual connections to public buildings and 35 standpipes.

The system also included a pump, photovoltaic system, construction of elevated storage, and installation of four, 450-gallon storage tanks, the statement continued. 95 percent of the community will benefit from this intervention of the Guyana government, the release noted.