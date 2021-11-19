Guyana open to use of COVID-19 pill

–but needs private sector support, says Dr. Anthony

WITH the rest of the world abuzz with talk of a COVID-19 pill that could put a major dent in the spread of COVID19, Guyana is not ruling out the use of this pill. once it becomes available.

During his regular COVID-19 update on Wednesday, Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony said that Pfizer, the US-based multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, has signed an agreement with the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s Patent Production Office, thereby allowing smaller nations to use the technology to manufacture the pill.

However, he said that Guyana does not currently have the capacity to manufacture pharmaceuticals through the public sector. “There are private companies,” he said, “that would have the manufacturing capabilities, so, if those companies work with WHO’s patent office and are able to bring that medicine to Guyana, it is something that we would want to procure.”

Dr. Anthony said this would require major investment, but if it cannot be done here, then the medication can be sourced from other counties producing it. “We are certain we would be able to get that medicine at affordable prices, once production has started,” Dr. Anthony said.

He noted that health officials have already reviewed the efficacy of the medication, and once it is available and licensed, “that’s something we would want to look at; and it’s certainly a medication that we would want to add to the medications already being used to treat COVID-19.”

But before the Pfizer pill becomes available, it must first find favour with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in that the company must first present the data to be reviewed, and once this is done and is accepted, then and only then will authorisation for emergency use be granted. Unfortunately, this process has not yet been completed.

Although some preliminary indication of support has been made for the drug, Dr. Anthony cautiously noted that once Pfizer submits its data, Guyanese health officials will take a closer look at it.