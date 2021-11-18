US National Bar Association team meets top gov’t functionaries

OFFICIALS of the United States of America National Bar Association (NBA) met with several high-ranking members of government and prominent members of the local legal fraternity at a luncheon hosted by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, at State House, Georgetown on Wednesday.

Members who formed part of the visiting delegation included President of the Association, Judge Carlos Moore; Chief Foreign Policy Advisor, Johanna Leblanc; Executive Director, Maurice Foster, Esq, and member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, Rosalyn Henderson-Myers.

Members of the government included Prime Minister, Brigadier (retired) Mark Phillips; Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd, and Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud.

Representing the local legal fraternity were Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Yonette Cummings-Edwards; Chief Justice (ag), Roxane George; Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack; and President of the Guyana Bar Association, Pauline Chase.

The officials also met with Nandlall at his Carmicheal Street, Georgetown office, on Wednesday when he provided an overview of the role of the Attorney-General Chambers and the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

According to a press release from the Attorney-General chambers, Nandlall outlined that his role is separate and distinct from the DPP, and offered details pertaining to Guyana’s legal system.

He also highlighted that members of the legal profession play an important role in Guyana by ensuring that justice is upheld and that his chambers has a great working relationship with legal professionals in the United States of America.

The press release stated that the visiting team has indicated that they are willing to collaborate in line with the needs of the government and is ready to assist with equipping local lawyers in the area of oil and gas expertise.

The Attorney-General suggested that the NBA can facilitate an expert in law reform coming to Guyana to assist the recently established Law Reform Commission. Other areas of discussion pertained to electoral reform and the importance of the rule of law.

On Tuesday, the visiting delegation met with Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, and Prime Minister Phillips at his office.