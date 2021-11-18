News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
US National Bar Association team meets top gov’t functionaries
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
President Dr. Irfaan Ali with officials of the United States of America National Bar Association on Wednesday at State House, Georgetown (Office of the President photo)
President Dr. Irfaan Ali with officials of the United States of America National Bar Association on Wednesday at State House, Georgetown (Office of the President photo)

OFFICIALS of the United States of America National Bar Association (NBA) met with several high-ranking members of government and prominent members of the local legal fraternity at a luncheon hosted by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, at State House, Georgetown on Wednesday.

Members who formed part of the visiting delegation included President of the Association, Judge Carlos Moore; Chief Foreign Policy Advisor, Johanna Leblanc; Executive Director, Maurice Foster, Esq, and member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, Rosalyn Henderson-Myers.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali greets President of the United States of America National Bar Association, Judge Carlos Moore (Office of the President photo)

Members of the government included Prime Minister, Brigadier (retired) Mark Phillips; Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Hugh Todd, and Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud.

Representing the local legal fraternity were Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Yonette Cummings-Edwards; Chief Justice (ag), Roxane George; Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack; and President of the Guyana Bar Association, Pauline Chase.

The officials also met with Nandlall at his Carmicheal Street, Georgetown office, on Wednesday when he provided an overview of the role of the Attorney-General Chambers and the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

According to a press release from the Attorney-General chambers, Nandlall outlined that his role is separate and distinct from the DPP, and offered details pertaining to Guyana’s legal system.

Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C., meeting with members of the visiting delegation on Wednesday at his office (Office of the President photo)

He also highlighted that members of the legal profession play an important role in Guyana by ensuring that justice is upheld and that his chambers has a great working relationship with legal professionals in the United States of America.

The press release stated that the visiting team has indicated that they are willing to collaborate in line with the needs of the government and is ready to assist with equipping local lawyers in the area of oil and gas expertise.

The Attorney-General suggested that the NBA can facilitate an expert in law reform coming to Guyana to assist the recently established Law Reform Commission. Other areas of discussion pertained to electoral reform and the importance of the rule of law.

On Tuesday, the visiting delegation met with Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, and Prime Minister Phillips at his office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.