US team excited about investment prospects in housing, energy, infrastructure here

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, on Tuesday, received a courtesy visit from the President of the National Bar Association of the United States of America, Carlos Moore, Esq, and a delegation from that organisation.

The Prime Minister, who was accompanied by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, informed the delegation of his government’s inclusive approach to development and commitment to the rule of law, including strengthening the country’s democratic systems.

“Since we took office, we have been implementing our manifesto in an inclusive manner,” he said.

The senior government official said that his government’s focus is also on strengthening the judicial systems and a range of socio-economic initiatives, including a robust housing programme, job creation and infrastructural development, which will ultimately lead to a better quality of life for all Guyanese.

Minister Teixeira added that the country has made several progressive strides with regard to laws relating to sections of the society, such as women, children and the LGBTQ community. She pointed out specifically that in August, laws against cross-dressing were removed as an offence.

Judge Moore, who was named the first African-American Municipal Judge Pro Tem for the City of Grenada, Mississippi last year, said that his organisation was impressed by the meeting and looks forward to future collaborations with the Government of Guyana.

“I’m excited to take back to my members the things that are going on here in Guyana… the areas of housing, energy, infrastructure — we would like to invest in that… but I’m also excited about working with the Guyanese Bar Association and the Judiciary to strengthen the rule of law and the demonstration of justice,” he said.

Moore was joined by Chief Foreign Policy Adviser, Johanna Leblanc J.D, LLM; Executive Director Maurice Foster, Esq, and member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, Rosalyn Henderson-Myers, for the meeting. The visiting officials are also scheduled to meet with several other members of the government, members of the Judiciary and the Guyana Bar Association this week.

The National Bar Association is the US’s oldest and largest national network of African-American attorneys and judges. It was founded in 1925 and represents the interests of approximately 65,000 lawyers, judges, law professors, and law students. (Office of the Prime Minister)