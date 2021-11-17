Shortlisted firms visit proposed Corentyne River Bridge site

THE Public Works Ministry, on Monday, hosted a site visit in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works of Suriname to the proposed site of the Corentyne River Bridge. The purpose of the site visit was for the eight shortlisted Consultancy Firms to gain an appreciation of the proposed site for the new bridge and have an opportunity to ask related questions.

The meeting commenced at 10:00hrs in the boardroom of the Guyana/Suriname Ferry Service Terminal in Moleson Creek, East Berbice-Corentyne. Ten representatives from four firms/ joint ventures were in attendance.

The four firms were WSP Caribbean Limited; EXP Services Inc., in association with Pedelta, Arcadia, CEMCO; TYPSA, Leonhardt, Andrä und Partner GmbH and Firm Engineering NV; and Politecnica and Rina JV and sub-consultants ILACO and SRKN’gineering & Associates

The Public Works Ministry was represented by its Permanent Secretary, Mr. Vladim Persaud; Chief Transport Planning Officer, Patrick Thompson and three other members of staff from the Central Transport Planning Unit.

Suriname was represented by Kees Boender, Technical Assistant for Capital Infrastructure Projects and his colleague, Firazia Ataoellah.

The consultancy representatives were given a tour of the proposed bridge landing sites in Moleson Creek, Guyana and South Drain, Suriname as well as a river tour around Lange Island, to which the proposed bridge will be connected.

The construction of a bridge linking Guyana and Suriname is a priority project for the governments of both countries as has been reiterated on several occasions by Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali and President of Suriname, Mr Santokhi. The Governments of Guyana and Suriname have jointly agreed to realise the construction of the Corentyne River Bridge using the Public-Private Partnership method of procurement with a DBFOM (Design – Build – Finance – Operate – Maintain) model contract.

The deadline for submission of proposals by the shortlisted consultancy firms has been set for December 21, 2021. (DPI)