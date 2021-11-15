Private sector on board energy conference and expo

THE International Energy Conference and Expo Guyana 2022 (IECEG2022) has announced the endorsement of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) for the event scheduled for February 15-18, 2022.

This comes mere weeks after Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat and the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC) pledged their support for the event as well, a release said.

Paul Cheong, Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, said “The PSC is pleased to be partnering with the organisers of the energy expo. It’s a good opportunity for local businesses to connect and explore partnerships with foreign investors/businesses. Also, we are urging all local businesses to come on board, as this is a good initiative that will benefit Guyana greatly as it develops capacity in the energy sector.”

The Private Sector Commission of Guyana is committed to the promotion of a vibrant and dynamic private sector as the engine of growth in Guyana, the achievement of a welfare standard for citizens, and the address of pertinent issues in the national interest.

The PSC has a broad membership base ranging from the agriculture to mining sector and now companies involved in Guyana’s energy sector.

“The PSC will be represented by our regional business chambers, GMSA and GCCI along with the Arts and Crafts Association will be involved in the many panel discussions that are to be held come February 2022 at the event,” Cheong said.

The conference, the release noted, is being held under the theme, ‘Charting a Sustainable Energy Future’, continues to receive tremendous support from the local, regional and international business communities, regional government leaders, and industry experts.

Angenie Abel, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the IECEG2022 said “This endorsement by the PSC shows that we are building momentum as we draw closer to the conference and expo. The PSC, along with its partner agencies and organisations will benefit tremendously by being linked directly to energy experts and industry leaders, who are willing to work on developing the sector here in Guyana.”

He added: “As we have seen in the past few weeks endorsements by GOGEC and the Minister of Natural Resources and in coming weeks leading up to the event we will be making major announcements from sponsors to partners.” Registration has commenced for sponsors, exhibitors, in-person attendees, virtual attendees, workshop participants, and members of the media, all being done online at www.guyanaenergy.gy.

Companies interested in sponsoring or exhibiting can contact the team at conference@guyanaenergy.gy to request sponsorship documents and to find out about booth availability.