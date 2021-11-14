Health Minister lauds vision of Mings Optical

…during opening of company’s Rose Hall branch

MINGS Optical has expanded its services to the people of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) with the opening of its spanking new branch at Lot 21 Williamsburg, Rose Hall, Corentyne.

The featured guest at the event on Saturday was the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, who spoke of the company’s continued improvement in the standard of optometry and related services.

Operating in Rose Hall since 2013, Mings Optical has been a mainstay for residents not only of that region but villages further afield.

And Dr. Anthony alluded to this, saying, “We want to ensure that we (the government and the Ministry of Health) can lift the standard of medicine in Guyana, and that includes optometry and related services.”

From providing services one day a week at its old location, Mings Optical expanded to offer services to residents thrice weekly, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The Rose Hall branch will feature the latest in medical testing and other associated practices, including full-scale eye testing, spectacles fitting, as well as contact lens services.

Dr. Anthony also spoke of the investment in the region, saying, “Coming here to Region Six and being able to create such a good facility is a good example of what your company represents.”

Also present at Saturday’s launch was Regional Chairman of Region Six, David Armogan, who spoke about the influx of investment in the region.

“With this new location, I know we will benefit from renewed service for the residents of Region Six,” Mr. Armogan said.

The region, he said, is evolving rapidly in terms of the services sector. Mayor Dave Budhu also spoke about the timeliness of the investment, especially given that the town recently celebrated its 51st Anniversary.

He explained that Rose Hall is poised for major developments in the future.

The proprietor of Mings Optical, Dr. Michelle Ming, said the expansion has to do with the demand of citizens in the township for accessing the company’s services.