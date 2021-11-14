Curry passes Ray Allen’s three-pointers mark as Golden State Warriors win

STEPHEN Curry set a record for the most three-pointers scored in all NBA games, including play-offs, as Golden State Warriors beat Chicago Bulls.

Curry now has 3 366 three-point baskets in all NBA games – regular season and play-offs – adding nine in the Warriors’ 119-93 win to pass basketball great Ray Allen’s mark of 3 358.

The Warriors point guard, 33, is now chasing Allen’s regular-season record.

Curry ended the night with 40 points for the Western Conference leaders.

It was the 52nd time in his career he had notched up 40 points or more in a game, and came four days after he scored 50 against Atlanta Hawks.

Official NBA records do not include play-off games, so Curry’s next task is to overtake Allen’s regular-season record of 2 973 three-pointers. Curry is now on 2 896.

Against Warriors, Bulls got off to a promising start to lead 24-14 in the first quarter.

But Golden State took control of things to hold the Bulls’ offence to just 33 points in the second and third quarters to cruise to a seventh straight win.

Andrew Wiggins scored 15 and Kevon Looney managed a game-high 10 rebounds for Warriors while Zach LaVine scored 23 points and DeMar DeRozan 18 for Bulls.

Elsewhere, Los Angeles Lakers slumped to a 87-107 defeat against Minnesota Timberwolves with Karl-Anthony Towns scoring 29 points to help the hosts end a six-game losing streak.

Anthony Davis managed 22 points as Lakers recorded their lowest points total of the season, and lost for the third time in their past five games – all of which they have played without the injured LeBron James.

It was four straight wins for Denver Nuggets, who condemned Atlanta Hawks to a sixth straight defeat with a 105-96 win, while Miles Bridges scored 24 points and Gordon Hayward added 22 as Charlotte Hornets beat the New York Knicks 104-96.

Luguentz Dort snatched a late win with 1.7 seconds left for Oklahoma City Thunder in a 105-103 victory over Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets fell to a 92-104 loss against Portland Trail Blazers, and Kristaps Porzingis scored a season-high 32 points for Dallas Mavericks as they claimed a 123-109 win over San Antonio Spurs.

Dennis Schroder also managed a season-high 38 points as Boston Celtics claimed a 122-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime, while Jae Crowder and Devin Booker both scored 17 points to help Phoenix Suns to a 119-96 victory over Memphis Grizzlies.

James Harden notched 39 points 12 assists for Brooklyn Nets in a 120-112 win over New Orleans Pelicans, who suffered their ninth consecutive loss, while Cleveland Cavaliers beat Detroit Pistons 98-78 with Darius Garland scoring 21. (BBC Sport)