Culinary experiences integral to Guyana’s tourism products
Tourism Minister Oneidge Walrond with GTA Deputy-Director Kamrul Baksh, and THAG President Harrinand Persaud
Tourism Minister Oneidge Walrond with GTA Deputy-Director Kamrul Baksh, and THAG President Harrinand Persaud

–Minister Walrond

“EAT, Explore, Repeat”, is the theme under which 22 restaurants here will be observing Restaurant Week this year, scheduled to run from November 12 to 21.

The exciting week of showcasing local culinary skills and delights was officially launched on Thursday by Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond at the Hard Rock Café, located at MovieTowne, on the lower East Coast.

With tourism currently being the country’s third largest export earner outside of oil and gas and gold, the subject minister is of the opinion that the unique culinary delights and experiences Guyana has to offer is important now more than ever to its tourism product, as it’s a sustainable way of continuing to earn income, long after oil and gas is gone.

THAG President Harrinand Persaud

“… The culinary experience; that dining experience adds to the hospitality, and to the value of this Destination Guyana that we are promoting. So, don’t think that your restaurants, your establishments don’t add value, and that it does not matter. When people come away from your restaurant, they must come away with a positive experience,” Minister Walrond said.

“I urge you to up the ante; up your game in terms of the culinary experiences that we have, that you offer here in Guyana,” she added.
Noting that we as a people are not short on talent, no doubt alluding to the many instances where local chefs have been called upon to train the women of Indigenous communities such as Moraikobai and St. Cuthbert’s Mission to provide exceptional culinary experiences, Minister Walrond said:

“So, you don’t have to go out with the fish that is in your streams, with the cassava that is, of course, a staple and the other fruits and vegetables that come out of their communities. They made a tremendous culinary experience for the visitors, unlike anything I would say that I have experienced in any restaurant here in Guyana.”

Part of the gathering at the launch of Restaurant Week on Thursday (DPI photos)

Confident that Guyana has what it takes to succeed in this line of business, she said: “As we embrace this new Restaurant Week, I want us to continue understanding that more and more people are alluding to Guyana with a critical eye, and as you are not separate and apart from the hotel developments, from the eco-lodges, that we are one integrated hospitality sector, and make the experience of your diners count.”

In closing, she urged participants in this year’s activity to continue doing a tremendous job, and to uplift their standards and provide exceptional service.

Restaurant Week is being sponsored this year by LEHR INC, Presidente Beer, Guyana Tourism Authority and Republic Bank Limited.

(DPI)

