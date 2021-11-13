Barbados women drawn in Group A for Commonwealth Games

(CMC) – Barbados Women have been drawn in Group A alongside the likes of powerhouses Australia and India for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The regional Twenty20 champions will open their campaign against the Aussies on July 29, follow up with a clash against Pakistan two days later before taking on India in their final game on August 3, with all matches set for Edgbaston.

West Indies qualified for the July 29 to August 7 Games by virtue of their International Cricket Council (ICC) world ranking, but as they represent a cluster of nations, are now allowed to compete at the Games as a single entity.

Barbados captain Hayley Matthews, currently on tour of Pakistan with West Indies Women, said the small Caribbean country welcomed the challenge before them.

“Seeing the groups now shows there’ll be some pretty exciting times ahead,” said Matthews.

“We will definitely be going into the competition as underdogs but as long as we play the right cricket in England we can definitely create some upsets and we’re looking forward to doing just that.”

Group B will see New Zealand, South Africa and England do battle against a yet-to-be determined qualifier.

The top two from each group will clash in the semi-finals on August 6, with the final set for 24 hours later. It will be preceded by the bronze medal game.

Barbados qualified to represent West Indies after winning the Cricket West Indies T20 Blaze in Guyana two years ago. The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the staging of a domestic women’s tournament since.

The T20 tournament at the Commonwealth Games next year will mark the first time in 24 years cricket will be played at the multi-discipline showpiece.