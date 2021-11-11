Essequibo teen credits sacrifice of single-parent mom for ensuring success at CSEC

–longs for scholarship to pursue engineering studies

DESPITE many challenges, including his single mother’s struggle to pay for private lessons, Anna Regina Secondary School student, Yogendra Rampersaud, was able to obtain 13 Grade Ones and 3 Grade Twos at this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

Rampersaud said that he could not have done it without the sacrifices of his single mother, Purnima Raghunauth, and the moral support from his maternal grandparents, Jasmin and Chintaman Raghunauth.

The proud teen said that his mother was his biggest motivation in the lead-up to the examinations and he knew that he had to perform well.

“I admired the support given by my mother, especially to stay up late at nights and to ensure that I got the money to attend extra lessons; single handedly she did it,” Rampersaud said.

The Science student said that his mother guided him especially during the pandemic when he was forced to stay home. He said that she ensured that he attended private lessons and she found the money to pay for the classes.

“As a student, I strongly believe that education is the most powerful weapon to break the pot of poverty and, as such, I ensured that I remained determined especially during the pandemic. I paid keen attention and showed maximum interest in the teachings and learning process,” he said.

Some of the challenges Rampersaud faced included access to reliable internet for research and the lack of finances to purchase reading materials.

He said that despite the challenges he faced, he had to remain focused and find a balance in his life. His mother, he said, is a seamstress and she plied her trade to provide for him.

Rampersaud told this publication that his father left the family when he was two years old and ever since his mother took on the role of both father and mother for him and his older brother.

Rampersaud said that he prayed regularly and ensured that he attended the temple. He strongly believes that spirituality is equally important as academic work. He, therefore, advises youths to make time to visit their places of worship and to find a balance between spirituality and academics.

Rampersaud is aspiring to become an engineer. He is hoping that he can secure a scholarship that will help him further his studies at a reputable university.

Meanwhile, his mother Purnima Raghunauth, said that she is proud of her son’s achievement. She told this publication that she ensured that she supported her two sons after their father left her. She expressed gratitude to relatives for the support they have given, which has allowed both of her children to successfully complete their secondary education.