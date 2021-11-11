Citizens support youth with bail to avoid prison on 18th birthday

THANKS to the support of public-spirited citizens, a young man who today celebrated his 18th birthday was released from the Juvenile Holding Centre in Sophia after finally making his bail at the police station.

Without this act of kindness, the now 18-year-old youth would have been transferred to the prison system, but will instead be released into his family’s care while his matter is still before the court, said Juvenile Justice Director at the Home Affairs Ministry, Joan Ann Edghill Stuart.

The group of citizens, which includes Juan Edghill Jr., Xavier Mann, Joshua & Cristine Cummings, Jonathon Pooran, and Marika Archer, were supported by the Juvenile Justice Department and the centre’s Administrator Nafeeza Rodrigues and staff in leading interactive sessions with the juveniles aimed at motivating them to transform their lives and reminding them of persons in society who still care for their wellbeing.

The team of public-spirited citizens have reportedly never met the youth before but saw this as an opportunity to give him a second chance, said Director Edghill Stuart.

The Director expressed gratitude for the support provided in reconnecting the youth with his family. “The released juvenile is expected to be employed in the near future and vowed to make better decisions,” she continued.

Persons interested in supporting juveniles in the care of the state are asked to contact the department directly on 226-5306 or the Juvenile Holding Centre on 219-4201.