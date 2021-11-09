Banton, Bennett enjoy cup glory

LONDON, (CMC) – Striker Zane Banton, who holds dual British and Jamaican citizenship, was on target in a 3-2 victory as sixth-tier part-timers St Albans City stunned English League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers by knocking them out of the FA Cup before a 4,000 capacity crowd at Clarence Park on Sunday.

Matty Stevens put the visitors in front from close range with his 10th goal of the season after 18 minutes, but goals from Mitchell Weiss and the impressive 25-year-old Banton – a carpenter by day – in the space of less than four minutes saw St Albans take a shock first-half lead, Banton coolly finishing low under goalkeeper Luke McGhee from 12 yards out on 29 minutes.

Jack Aitchison levelled in first-half stoppage time, but the Saints, who lie second in National League South and also counted a postman, an engineer and a personal shopper among their squad, impressed after the break and Shaun Jeffers got a deserved winner on 78 minutes – his 18th goal of the season.

Rovers, who made six changes from the side that drew 1-1 at Bradford City in the league last week, were without their Jamaican captain, Jamille Matt, scorer of eight goals this season, because of a calf niggle, and afterwards head coach Rob Edwards admitted he was “bitterly disappointed” at going out in the first round of the cup.

Elliott Bennett, who qualifies to play for Jamaica through his paternal grandparents, also enjoyed cup success, scoring in the 62nd minute as League One side Shrewsbury survived an early scare as they came back to beat seventh-tier Stratford Town, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, 5-1.

Bennett, 32, arrowed a free-kick from the left-hand edge of the box into the top corner to put the tie to bed for the Shrews, who had to overcome a late blow in the build-up to the game when goalkeeper Marko Marosi and centre-half Matthew Pennington withdrew from the squad after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bermuda striker Justin Donawa will have another shot at cup glory after he helped National League side Solihull Moors secure a replay following a 0-0 draw at League One leaders Wigan Athletic on a bitterly cold afternoon in the northwest on Saturday.