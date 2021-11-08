‘Timely’ works commence on $30M Linden waterfront enhancement project

IN keeping with government’s aim to focus on the aesthetics of various parts of the country, work has begun on the $30 million waterfront enhancement project at Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice).

This was disclosed by Mayor of Linden Waneka Arrindell during an interview with the National Communications Network (NCN) on Friday.

She called the project “timely,” noting that the improvements will strategically benefit the region as it continues to develop and improve its tourism packages and activities.

The Demerara River flows through the region, dividing it into two; the only region in Guyana to have this fascinating natural demarcation. At Linden, Wismar and Mackenzie are on either side of the river.

Since 2015, the township has been hosting its annual riverfront festival at the Mackenzie and Wismar riverfronts to showcase Linden’s aqua-tourism potential. The festival also features a wide array of family-oriented, sporting, religious, and entertainment activities on the calendar of events.

“In light of tourism month, this is truly a project that Linden welcomes and [I] hope to see …that the people of Linden maintain the aesthetics. We are really evolving into a tourism town and so all of these tiny projects being given are projects that we can use for the betterment of our people,” said Arrindell.

In July, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, had disclosed government’s plan to fund the project.

He said that some $30 million will be released to begin the first phase of the project. This decision was made following a multi-stakeholder engagement held at the Watooka Guest House to identify works that could be undertaken to modernise the town’s waterfront.

Mayor Arrindell said that $8.6 million is being expended on the construction of a concrete parking area which is 90% complete. Orin Supreme Enterprise is undertaking this aspect of the project.

She further noted that the Wismar shore will also see the construction of a paved surface for recreational use to the tune of $14million.

Works are also ongoing at Co-op Crescent, in Mackenzie, which will see the riverside being cleaned and cleared and new boulders added to enhance the appearance and protect the river walls. Further, the walkway and rails will be repaired to the tune of $5.6 million, while a concrete pavement costing an estimated $5.9 million will be added to complete the enhancement.

According to the Ministry of Public Works, the project will include proper sanitary blocks, adequate lighting, and recreational facilities. The minister had said that all construction works will cater to senior citizens and persons living with disabilities.