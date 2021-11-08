Juvenile, three others charged with Parika murder

A 16-year-old juvenile is among four persons who were on Friday last charged for the murder of Trevor Allen, of Parika Façade, East Bank Essequibo. Allen was beaten to death while drinking at a nearby shop on October 31, 2021.

The others charged for the murder are Navindra Sugrim, 18; Chaitram Persaud, 23, and Eashwar Soodeo, 26, all of Parika Façade. They all appeared before Magistrate Zameena Ali-Seepaul at the Leonara Magistrates’ Court on Friday last, when the indictable charge was read to them.

The four murder-accused were not required to enter pleas to the charge which was read to them. The three adults were remanded to prison while the juvenile was remanded to the Juvenile Holding Centre, as the matter was adjourned to December 9, 2021 for report and fixture.

According to the initial police report, on the day of the incident, at about 20:50 hrs, Allen and his two brothers were drinking at a shop when he got into an argument. The argument was followed by a fight with an individual, who was later joined by three other individuals.

The individual had reportedly punched Allen to his face, which further resulted in a scuffle between the two. During the fight, the three other individuals arrived, armed with cutlasses and knives, and began to attack Allen. He was stabbed five times in the abdomen and chopped once to the forehead.

The report detailed that one of Allen’s brothers, Harvey Allen, made an attempt to save him but received a chop to the back, which caused him to seek refuge in a nearby canal, where he watched as the suspects continued to attack his brother.

On Monday last, the police reported that the four individuals who attacked Allen were identifiable and are at large, while on Wednesday last, the police reported that one suspect in connection with the murder had committed suicide.

It was reported that Davin Persaud, called “Chrissy”, 28, of Parika Façade, died around 01:15hr on Wednesday last at the Skeldon Public Hospital, Berbice, after he reportedly consumed a poisonous substance while in the company of a male relative at Number 74 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.