Developer eyes new Mandela-Eccles four-lane road for mega hotel

REFLECTIVE of the popular proverb, “strike while the iron is hot,” is a Guyanese developer’s plan to build a 150-room hotel in the Houston area, along the new four-lane Mandela-Eccles road, which is being constructed.

In April of this year, work had started on the extensive road project that is expected to reduce the traffic congestion along the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) corridor and expand the options available to investors who are examining the local market.

Envisioning increased economic activities and other opportunities for development when the four-lane road is completed, Caribbean Green Building Inc., a Guyanese company with American ties, has drafted a plan to construct a facility which, according to them, is affiliated with one of the most renowned hotel chain brands in the world.

While not naming the hotel chain, the local company, in its project scope which was submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency, related: “We are going to introduce elevated amenities like the Bistro Bar (a fast, casual restaurant) and collaborative lobby spaces; a sophisticated yet comfortable environment with an enduring, classic sensibility.”

According to the project scope, the developer also plans to offer an arrival experience which includes an optional porte cochère – a covered entrance which is large enough for vehicles to pass through– and enhanced lighting.

Aside from a unique entrance, the main attractions include modern rooms which feature wide, comfortable sleeper sofas and framed headboard, a luggage drop, hospitality cabinet and outlets where most needed.

Additionally, there will be integrated walk-in showers, 55-inch flat-panel televisions and in-room refrigerators.

When outside of their rooms, guests will be able to relax in the lobby, which would be focused on an elevated evening experience with special seating options to work or relax.

An extension of the lobby, the Bistro Terrace, will feature a community fire pit and upgraded outdoor seating area.

“The Bistro provides guests with day and night dining options through fresh, seasonal menu items for breakfast and dinner, coffee, and premium wine, beer and cocktails,” the company said.

Apart from those features, there are also plans to establish spacious meeting spaces and a convention centre, to meet market demands.

There are also plans to have 1,000 square feet of space for cardio, stretching and strength activities; this would be supplemented by an outdoor pool and tennis court.

Within a month of the government being in office, Expressions of Interest were sent out for internationally branded hotels to be built in the country, since one of Guyana’s premier hotels, the Marriott, is currently fully booked until January 2022.

Further, there have already been sod-turning exercises for a number of new, additional hotels, with two having taken place close to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). The aim, according to local authorities, is to have at least 2,000 hotel rooms available for visitors and to accompany the anticipated growth in the local economy.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali had said that moving forward and embracing this potential growth and development would require transition, not just physically, but also in the way people act, think, celebrate Guyana and conduct business.

“We have to transition to create the transformation we want. It is not only physical, it is the human transformation, the way of thinking, acting, celebration of country, the way we do business and organisational culture. It has to be incorporated into every aspect of our lives and every level of service has to be transformed. It should be something to take us to optimisation,” President Ali said in a previous report.

Guyana, with its new-found oil wealth and thriving productive sectors, is on the cusp of economic transformation and has already received the title of “investment capital” of the Region and possibly the world.

Positioning ahead of this economic ascension is essential, since it is only through this that businesses and individuals would be able to capitalise on the opportunities which would accrue to Guyana.