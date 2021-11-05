The trio and their alternative facts

Dear Editor,

I AM minded of the story of the three blind mice as I witness the struggles of GHK Lall, Lennox Shuman, and Amanza Walton-Desir to become or remain relevant to the Guyanese public.

Having failed to excite as an unsolicited arbiter of the PNC leadership race, GHK moved on to ‘throwing his imaginary hat into the ring’ for the position of GECOM’s CEO and penning a missive filled with his imaginary qualities. Unfortunately for GHK, the job is a real one and requires more than an overactive imagination; a harsh reality-check for the ‘wall street whizz’ who failed to even send an application for the ‘wuk’.

Next up was Lennox Schuman as he made a call for more business opportunities for Indigenous People; commendable but not matched by any official requests unless one counts the various opportunities Schuman avails for himself, sandpit? Airline? Campaign-funding? Anyone? Schuman has a year left in Parliament according to the ‘small parties agreement’ but I would suggest he not fret as ANUG may be unable to fill their term given their membership seems to be exclusively dual-citizens with the excommunication of Jonathan Yearwood.

Then came the bizarre accusation that former President Jagdeo was engaged in ‘Revisionism’ from Amanza Walton-Desir. Documents detailing Guyana’s history are being declassified (50-year rule) and the 365.

Memorandum for the 303 Committee which is unambiguous “Prime Minister Forbes Burnham of Guyana, who has previously received covert assistance from CIA, requested that the Agency provide $10,000 a month for two years to support his efforts to build his party …If present population and voting trends continue, Burnham, would lose to Jagan in an honest election.” (https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1969-76ve10/d365)is pellucid; even the intellectually lazy can easily discern that Burnham was a stooge of the CIA. Walton Desir is free to attempt her revisionism and I look forward to her efforts to rewrap the attempt to rig the 2018-2020 General Elections and possibly to paint ‘Danger’ Granger into a man of action.

Walton-Desir writes of “wanton destruction of mangroves” concerning the construction of a river port facility in Versailles WBD; I fail to understand how the removal of mangroves and replacement with a port affects any community negatively. Mangroves are a useful natural sea defense but certainly not near as effective as a port; in addition, the port will provide jobs for hundreds and earn valuable foreign currency for Guyana. There is nothing ‘wanton’ about the replacement of the mangroves with man-made sea defences; it is called progress!

The other element of Amanza Walton-Desir’s letter are a public manifestation of ‘APNU maths’, the thoroughly debunked claim of 400 extra-judicial killings has become “Tens of hundreds” then came the shout for relevance. She claimed that the Ali administration has fired “thousands of public servants”; this is disingenuous and I would ask that she produce a list of names for public verification. My information suggests that one member of the established civil service was fired and less than a hundred contracted political appointees either resigned or were terminated to date. The only factual statement I found in Amanza Walton-Desir’s letter was her designation under her signature “APNU+AFC Opposition”. It looks like it will be applicable for some time to come.

Three blind mice. Three blind mice.

See how they run. See how they run.

They all ran after the farmer’s wife,

Who cut off their tails with a carving knife,

Did you ever see such a sight in your life,

As three blind mice?

Yours sincerely

Robin Singh