Guyanese style Diwali in New York

Dear Editor,

THE Hindu Guyanese community in greater New York has been basking in the festivities of Diwali, hosting celebrations at different locations. Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, is the most popular festival among Hindus globally – food, fun, fireworks, shopping, etc. Diwali is an invitation to Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth and prosperity, into their homes. It was celebrated on Thursday, November 4 with prayer invocations and lighting of deyas. Universally, the entire globe celebrated Diwali on the same date. It was the same traditions and rituals in America among Guyanese as in Guyana. As in Guyana, Diwali is celebrated with much fanfare and gaiety in America among Hindus. Such is the euphoria that even non-Hindus participate in fun and celebrations.

There are five days of Diwali – two before and two after but the big day was the third night or Thursday evening when every Hindu lit deyas and invite family, friends, neighbours, non-Hindus in particular, to feast on an assortment of dishes.

Because of COVID-19, the celebrations worldwide have been subdued this year and bypassed altogether last year with public revelry. But families still lit deyas in front of their homes and at the entrance to the door as well as at the gates and around the yard. Colourful lights also flickered around the house and on trees. Deyas were lit on the base of Jhandi flags fluttering in the wind.

In the past politicians would host Diwali get together and concerts in their office and at City Hall or Gracie Mansion (home of Mayor) and at the Governor’s office, Congress, White House, etc. Most are skipped this year or done virtually or with small number of invitees.

Preparation for Diwali among the large Indo-Caribbean community of over three quarter million (with over half being Hindus) in America was in full swing since two weeks ago. South Asian and Indo-Caribbean stores were crowded with shoppers for clothing and food items. There is great demand for ghee, coconut oil, wick, deyas, flickering lights, and vegetables during this festival that was also preceded by the fasting period of Navratri when Hindus also engaged in fasting. There is great demand for katahar for Navratri and Diwali and it normally fetches a high price; it is a good business for Guyanese to export “cleaned katahar” and cut up mangoes for curry and ‘gurumbha’. Both go for a minimum US$5 per pound.

This is the time in the year when Hindus and their non-Hindu friends and neighbors gear up to put their best foot forward. Not surprisingly, there was last minute shopping for this high-profile most popular Indian festival. Some shoppers had to wait an hour at cash put at some of the stores (that carry dry goods as well as fruits and vegetables, in fact virtually all items).

As in Guyana, Diwali is celebrated in a traditional grand way in New York City and environs among Guyanese who normally team up with Indo-Caribbean Hindus from Trinidad, Suriname, Jamaica, and elsewhere – with a motorcade and open-air cultural variety concert on the Saturday before the festival, concert at mandirs the weekend before, lit deyas and electronic lighting outside of homes, and prayers at mandirs on the night itself. There are over 50 Guyanese or Indo-Caribbean mandirs in the New York area. Sundar Gopal Mandir in the heart of Richmond Hill has been hosting Diwali nightly discourse since Monday evening and will conclude on Saturday evening. Liberty Ave, the fulcrum of Guyanese and other Indo-Caribbean shopping, was teeming with shoppers.

Over the last week, Hindus scurried through stores to pick the best in wears and items needed for the Diwali and Navratri festivities. There was hustle and bustle everywhere and one could literally smell the excitement in the air.

At the open air concert last Saturday on Liberty Ave and 120th Street, (motorcade was cancelled), the area was filled with very colorful decorations and lighting, stunning attires and fashion cues. It was a special, coveted concert that attracts a huge throng of celebrants. The décor was magnificent. People got to mingle and meet so many prominent community leaders and ‘who is who’ among Guyanese and other West Indians. There was an assortment of lip-smacking declicacies accustomed with in Guyana plus many more (barfi, ras malai, ras gulai, gulab jamun, etc.) that have been acculturated from the Panjabis and other South Asian American communities who share residency in Richmond Hill.

Celebrants meticulously plan and organise for the celebration. Many take a day off from work. While school was in session, as Diwali is not a city holiday, students and staff are excused from attendance. Parking rules were also suspended to accommodate the celebrants. A bill was introduced in the NY legislature to make Diwali a school holiday.

Unlike in Guyana, in America, Diwali is an annual tradition where people congregate at the mandirs for an evening of entertainment — singing, classical dancing, and revelry (dinner). After puja at home with family members, people flocked to the mandir for special service, bhajans, prasad, and a dinner of many dainty dishes (including dhal puri and baiganee) and desserts.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Vishnu Bisram