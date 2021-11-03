Berbice pensioner held after police discover suspected cocaine next door

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) is currently investigating a matter regarding a strange substance found at the home of a 72-year-old man in No. 65 Village, Corentyne, Berbice which they suspect to be cocaine, a press release from the police said.

According to the statement, the pensioner’s house was searched between 13:00 hrs and 13:30 hrs on Wednesday during a police exercise for narcotics, arms, ammunition, and stolen articles. The police confirmed that nothing illegal was found.

However, police said that a search of the empty lot on the western side of the suspect’s house uncovered a while bottle which was wrapped with black insulation tape. The bottle, according to the statement, was opened in the presence of the suspect and was revealed to contain 10 transparent pieces of plastic with white-ish, rock-like substances suspected to be cocaine.

The suspect was reportedly told of the allegation, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Springlands Police Station where it is said the narcotic was weighed in his presence and the amount recorded to be 35 grams.

The pensioner remains in custody pending further investigations, the police statement said.