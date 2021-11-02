Teens escape death, flung from motorcycle in Canje accident

TWO 17-year-olds of Corentyne, Berbice narrowly escaped death when their motorcycle crashed into a motor pickup causing them both to be flung in the air as the motorcycle then collided with another vehicle on the No. 2 Village Public Road, East Canje. Berbice.

According to information from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the incident occurred Sunday last at approximately 21:20 hrs.

The two teens, Ganesh Rajnauath of Guava Bush, Corentyne, and the pillion rider, Akash Ramnarine of Chesney Housing Scheme, Corentyne were reportedly proceeding west along the southern drive lane of the public, at a speed of about 40 kilometres.

It was then that the speeding motor pickup, for which the owner was not identified, made a turn for the Cumberland Public Road and into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcycle then collided with the motor pickup and both teens were flung onto the road, according to the police statement. The young men received injuries about their bodies.

The motorcycle then collided with motorcar PLL3900 driven by 26-year-old Romero Kisten of Sheet Anchor Village, which was proceeding east on the Sheet Anchor public road.

The police report that the motorcycle rider and the pillion rider were conscious when they were taken by public-spirited persons to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. A medical examination was conducted and the teen boys were treated for their injuries and admitted for further observation.

Meanwhile, both the motorcar and the motorcycle have been lodged at the Central Police Station, while the motor pickup reportedly remained at the location up until the time the press statement was issued yesterday morning.

Police investigations are ongoing.