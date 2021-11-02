China State Construction Engineering Corporation awarded contract to build new Harbour Bridge

CABINET has granted its no-objection for the Ministry of Public Works to engage China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited to construct the New Demerara Harbour Bridge (NDHB), based on a Design-Build-Finance (DBF) model.

According to a Ministry of Finance release, the financial terms and conditions would be no less favourable than those submitted in the preferred bidder’s price proposals.

It also noted that the proposal by China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited, under the DBF model, contemplates a construction cost of US$256.6 million, the lowest amongst all bidders.

Initially, the government, through the Public Works Ministry, pre-qualified nine firms to submit bids for the construction of a two-lane dual carriageway (four lanes) hybrid cable-stayed centre span bridge, with concrete box/T beam girder approach bridge structure with the following inclusions.

These are: Bridge collision protection; navigation span to accommodate Handymax vessel navigation aids; lighting, signage, and all other ancillary works; access road with a minimum of 50 meters up to abutments; and a toll collection building and ancillary buildings on the West Bank of the Demerara River.

The release noted that the pre-qualified firms were invited to submit bids to construct the bridge, using a Design-Build-Finance (D-B-F) contract and Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain (D-B-F-O-M) contract. The release pointed out that at the pre-bid meeting, held on June 28, 2021, it was agreed that the closing date for submission of bids would be October 5, 2021.

“Only five of the pre-qualified bidders submitted bids, of which four obtained the required minimum score for the technical proposal. The Evaluation Committee recommended that the Procuring Entity engage China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited, using the Design-Build-Finance (DBF) model on financing terms and conditions no less favourable than those proposed by the highest-ranked bidder. The NPTAB subsequently submitted the recommendation to Cabinet, and Cabinet granted its ‘no objection’,” the release said.

The NDHB comprises a critical component of the government’s drive to expand and modernise Guyana’s transport infrastructure. It aims to replace the aging Demerara Harbour Bridge with a modern four-lane structure that will facilitate greater traffic capacity, and dramatically improve commuter convenience.

The new bridge will offer easy connectivity to both the existing East Bank Demerara Road, as well as the new Diamond to Ogle bypass on the eastern side of the river, and to the existing West Bank Demerara Road, and the new Parika to Schoonord Road on the western side of the river.

The new bridge will also offer critical connectivity to the new Wales Development Authority, which will be a major centre of productive activity when it comes on stream.