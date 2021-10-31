News Archives
Three more die from ‘COVID’
Dashboard

–104 new cases

THE Ministry of Health has reported that three more persons who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus died between October 27 and 30, 2021 while receiving treatment at a government medical institution.

The latest fatalities are a 58-year-old female from Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) and an 86-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), both of whom vaccination status are unknown, and a 57-year-old unvaccinated female from Region Four.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll continues on an upward trajectory with the toll at 913 since the virus was first detected here in March 2020.

In addition to the death toll, the number of new cases of persons who tested positive for the virus continues to increase as well, with an additional 104 new cases of the virus detected from some 1,805 tests conducted within a 24-hour period.

With the new cases, the country’s overall number of confirmed cases stands at 35,548. The bulk of the new cases continues to be recorded in Region Four, which saw 42 persons testing positive for the virus within the 24-hour period.

Region One (Barima-Waini) recorded 10 new cases; Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), 12 new cases; Region Five (Demerara-Mahaica), seven new cases; Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), 23 new cases; Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), two new cases; Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) five new cases and Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), three new cases.

There are currently 17 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Infectious Diseases Hospital; 65 persons are in institutional isolation; 2,758 are in home isolation and there are eight persons in institutional quarantine.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols contained in the Gazetted COVID-19 Emergency Measures, which are in effect until October 31, 2021, along with other measures, such as regular hand-washing and social distancing, to curb the spread of the virus.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit us at www.health.gov.gy

Staff Reporter

