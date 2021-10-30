News Archives
US announces Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative Fellowship Programme 2023  
US

THE US Embassy has opened the application period for the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) Professional Fellows Programme, a release from the embassy announced on Friday.

According to a release, the YLAI applications are now being accepted at https://ylai.state.gov. and the deadline for applications is December 1, 2021.

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, YLAI will bring 280 promising leaders from Latin America, Canada, and the Caribbean this year to the United States to expand their leadership and entrepreneurial skills and network through skills-building workshops and opportunities to learn from and exchange with U.S. counterparts. The programme will take place from January to February 2023 in the United States.

It is open to young entrepreneurs 25-35 years of age, with a demonstrated track record of successfully growing their own business or social venture for at least two years and is a current resident and citizen of Guyana.

“The YLAI Fellowship Programme is part of the U.S. continued commitment to the prosperity of Guyana and the region. The YLAI Fellowship Programme supports and connects young entrepreneurs across the Western Hemisphere to take on leadership roles that benefit their communities and strengthen their economies. To date, 14 young Guyanese entrepreneurs have participated in the YLAI Professional Fellows Programme,” the release said.

