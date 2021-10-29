News Archives
Miner dies in reported mining pit collapse
Flashback: A section of a previous mining pit collapse in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni)
Flashback: A section of a previous mining pit collapse in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni)

THE body of 49-year-old Bertie John Williams of New Amsterdam, Berbice, is now being held in a Region Eight mortuary after a mining pit reportedly collapsed on him in White Hole Backdam, Potaro, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has said.

The pit collapse occurred on Sunday last just before noon. According to a statement from the police, Williams was employed as a pitman at a mining operation and was working in the pit with other colleagues when the pit caved in.

Although no exact number was provided as to how many persons were in the mining pit at the time, Williams is reported to be the only casualty as the others reportedly managed to escape.

The GPF noted that an investigation has been launched.

Staff Reporter

