Three foreigners, among 20 persons, apply for GECOM CEO post

A TOTAL of 20 persons are currently in the running to fill the important position of Chief Elections Officer (CEO) at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). Among those persons are two regional and one international applicant, namely Leslie Oliver Harrow from Jamaica; Eugene Godfrey Petty from St. Kitts; and Dr. Kurt G. Clarke from Texas, United States.

The other 17 applicants include Christopher Chan; Colin Thompson; Nyall Jodhan, a member of The Citizen’s Initiative (TCI); Dr. Stanley A. V. Paul; Dr. Hubert Maloney; Abushameer Khan; Ronald Singh; GECOM’s Information Technology Manager, Aneal Azhar Giddings; Dr. Breysha Saskia Solomon; Jainarine ‘Don’ Singh; Amar Panday and Former head of the Guyana Revenue Authority’s Container Scanner Unit, Simone M. M. Beckles.

The more familiar faces on the list of applicants include Attorney-at-law and 2015 Presidential Candidate of the National Independent Party, Saphier Husain Subedar; Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) Commissioner and Pandit, Deodat Persaud; former Permanent Secretary of the Office of the President, Mr. Omar Shariff; former Chief Elections Officer, Gocool Boodoo; and former Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO) and Public Relations Officer (PRO) of GECOM, Vishnu Persaud.

Persaud was first appointed as GECOM’s PRO in November 2001, after which he applied and was deemed the successful candidate for the DCEO position. He was appointed to the latter position in 2014, and served for a period of three years, after which his contract was not renewed.

When the vacancy for the said position was advertised, Persaud reapplied, and although he scored the highest points for job, he lost to Roxanne Myers, who is currently facing criminal charges relating to electoral fraud.

Ironically, the determining vote choosing Myers over Persaud was cast by the then Chairperson of GECOM, Justice (ret’d) James Patterson, whose appointment was, in the first place, deemed “flawed” by the Caribbean Court of Justice, forcing him to resign.

A probe conducted by the Ethnic Relations Commission found that Persaud was indeed the most qualified candidate to fill the DCEO position at GECOM. During the investigations, when Patterson was asked to give reason for choosing Myers over Persaud, his response was that Persaud was “shifty”. Patterson even went further to describe Persaud as being unreliable without producing any evidence to support his claims.

Meanwhile, Persaud was also described by former GECOM Chairman, Dr. Steve Surujbally, under whose leadership he served, as being a person of prudence and good character. Persaud now has his sights set on the CEO position.

Nonetheless, following the dismissal of some recalcitrant officers, GECOM, earlier in the month, began advertising vacancies to fill a number of its top positions; most notably, that of the CEO, which was previously occupied by Keith Lowenfield and DCEO position, formerly occupied by Myers. The other vacant positions are Assistant Chief Elections Officer, Chief Accountant, Legal Officer, Logistics Officer and Civic and Voter Education Manager.

In August 2021, after weeks of deliberation and multiple delays, GECOM voted to terminate the employment contracts of its three statutory officers, Lowenfield, Myers and District Four Returning Officer for the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections, Clairmont Mingo, who have been accused of electoral fraud.

The terminations stemmed from the successful passage of three motions piloted by the commission’s PPP/Civic-nominated Commissioners Sase Gunraj, Bibi Shadick and Manoj Narayan and were possible only after the motions received the support of GECOM Chairperson, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh.

The appointments of persons to these key positions will clear the way for the hosting of Local Government Elections (LGEs) which are due this year. Several high-ranking government officials had expressed strong reservations regarding going into Local Government Elections with the same persons who are accused of attempting to steal the March 2020 Regional and General Elections at the helm of the commission’s secretariat.

Currently, Lowenfield is faced with three counts of misconduct in public office, and three counts of forgery; while Mingo is charged with four counts of misconduct in public office, and Myers with two counts of misconduct in public office.

In addition to Lowenfield, Mingo and Myers, Chairperson of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), Volda Lawrence; Opposition activist, Carol Joseph; the CEO’s clerks, Michelle Miller and Denise Bob-Cummings; Elections Officer, Shefern February, and Information Technology Officer, Enrique Livan, were also charged.

They are all accused of inflating the results of Region Four, Guyana’s largest voting district, to give the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition a majority win at the March 2, 2020 polls, when in fact, the PPP/C had won the elections by 15,000 votes.