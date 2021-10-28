Subhan acting NCN CEO, Abraham-Ali confirmed deputy

MICHELLA Abraham-Ali, who was assigned temporary duties as acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Communications Network (NCN), has been promoted from her substantive position as Production Manager (radio), to the position of Deputy CEO with responsibility for radio development at the State-owned broadcaster.

On Wednesday, NCN offered this clarification following a report published by online news outlet, News Source.

Deputy NCN Chief Executive, Neaz Subhan, who filled in for Ms. Abraham-Ali while she was on leave, has been appointed as the company’s new acting CEO.

“The NCN management wishes to assure the public that it continues to develop and maintain a professional broadcasting entity,” NCN said in a statement.

News Source had reported that the shake-up at the State broadcaster comes on the heels of several resignations in the past weeks that Subhan was overlooking the company’s operations.

However, several of the employees who resigned indicated that it was not so, with one of them publicly clearing the air on the matter.

Former Managing News Editor, Radha Motielall, in a Facebook post said: “Dear friends (including all those who have been calling to query)…please note…my resignation from NCN News is not due to pressure, political or otherwise.”

She continued: “I simply requested a year off to work with my nine-year-old who, because of the COVID situation, missed over a year (one full grade and a term) of schooling… I initially thought that with the pandemic and my full time job, I would keep her home and have her repeat the grade…. But, it is now going on to two years.

And while she should be starting Grade Five, she has missed all of Grade Four and part of Grade Three…. Hence, I requested NCN for a year off to focus exclusively on bringing her back on track so that she can be ready for Grade Five next September…. I offer this long insight to my family situation to avoid the insinuation reported. I have every intention to return to doing the job I love, once she is ready to be on her own again.”