Liza Unity arrives in Guyana’s waters; on track for early 2022 start up

AFTER an arduous journey of 53 days across 11,000 nautical miles from Singapore to Guyana, the Lizy Unity floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel has arrived in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, ExxonMobil Guyana said in a press statement today.

The SUSTAIN-1 certified vessel, which was christened by First Lady Mrs Arya Ali earlier this year, will now be connected to the spread mooring before preparation for testing and commissioning.

“I’m so proud of the Unity team. The sail itself is long. The advent of COVID-19 was challenging, but the team was resilient, pushed through, and delivered a beautiful FPSO that’s here in Guyana. We’re all really excited that she’s joined the neighbourhood next to Liza Destiny, and we’re really looking forward to the next few phases as we bring this FPSO online into 2022,” Mike Ryan, Production Manager of ExxonMobil Guyana is quoted as saying. “The standard for operational excellence set with the construction of the Liza Unity demonstrates the level of quality that we aspire to meet on every aspect of our projects.”

According to the press release, the Liza Unity FPSO has been awarded the SUSTAIN-1 notation by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), the Classification Society for the unit. It is the world’s first FPSO to achieve such recognition for sustainability for its design, documentation and operational procedures. The release further noted this means that the design and construction of the unit is assessed against and adheres to the requirements of the ABS Guide for Sustainability Notations, aligned with the applicable United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We remain committed to producing the energy which is essential to modern life and economic development, in a way that helps protect people and the environment,” Ryan added. “The development concept and our work on the Liza Unity FPSO has been guided by our enduring values: personnel safety, operational quality, executing on commitments to shareholders and resource owners, and bringing energy to the world while respecting our commitment to the environment and communities in which we operate.”

According to ExxonMobil Guyana, more than 2,860 Guyanese have worked on ExxonMobil Guyana’s exploration and development activities in Guyana. “Guyana should be very proud of the Guyanese who are offshore, the Guyanese who are on the Liza Destiny and on all of our drillships and support vessels,” Ryan said. “It is one team, it’s a big family that we have and we’re committed to delivering to Guyana.”

The Liza Phase 2 development, according to ExxonMobil’s release, will produce up to 220,000 barrels of oil per day from the Liza Unity FPSO, which will be supported by a total of six drill centres and approximately 30 wells. This includes 15 production wells, nine water injection wells, and six gas injection wells. Phase 2 startup is expected in early 2022 and will develop approximately 600 million barrels of oil. Liza Phase 2 is expected to cost $6 billion, including a lease capitalization cost of approximately $1.6 billion, for the Liza Unity floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel.