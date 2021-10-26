$1.6B spent to improve water supply countrywide

— during first half of the year

THE Housing and Water Ministry, through the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), has expended $1.6 billion of its allocated $4 billion, to improve access to potable water countrywide, during the first half of this year.

Subject Minister, Collin Croal, said the distribution of clean water to unserved and underserved communities is a priority of the government. This has led to the ministry reforming GWI to ensure treated water services are provided to citizens on the coast and hinterland regions.

The minister said that “delivery of safe water to communities is a priority for the PPP/C Government, to enhance the livelihood of Guyanese, irrespective of their geographical location”.

Only 52 per cent of the nation’s population currently receives treated water, which GWI hopes to increase to at least 95 per cent. This approach is in keeping with Goal Six of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which speaks to the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

To this end, GWI will install 20,000 meters in residential and business areas to reduce losses of its non-revenue water by growing its billed volume from 2,600,000 cubic meters to 3,300,000 cubic meters per month, by year-end.

About 20,000 residents are set to benefit from increased water supply following the upgrade of the Sophia and Eccles water treatment plants.

“Water production facilities will be rehabilitated at Eccles and a new storage tank will be activated at Sophia to increase the storage capacity from 2,500 cubic meters to 5,100 cubic meters. Works on a new water main at Bartica was completed, benefiting 8,000 residents and improving production capacity.

“Further, the expansion of Covent Garden, Grove, Friendship and Vergenoegen water treatment plants will commence in the third quarter to benefit approximately 30,000 residents.”

Rehabilitation works are also being undertaken on the transmission and distribution networks at Vlissengen Road and Newtown Kitty, which will see 2,500 residents benefitting.

As it relates to hinterland communities, the ministry spent $148 million during the first half of the year, to complete expansion works on water springs at Mabaruma, Barabina and Wainaina. This includes the installation of electric motor-driven pumps at Mabaruma and Barabina.

As such, residents are now able to access potable water for nine hours compared to the four hours per day previously.

Earlier this year, the ministry saw the completion of new wells at Port Kaituma and Oronoque in Region One. New wells will also be drilled at Baramita, Arakaka, Matthews Ridge, Khan’s Hill, Wauna, Kwebanna, Huradiah, Waramuri and Manawarin in Region One, using the same model as the one existing in Region Nine.

Further works were also set for the upgrade of water supply systems at Jawalla and Kamarang in Region Seven; Monkey Mountain, Taruka and Kaibarupai in Region Eight; and Annai and St. Ignatius in Region Nine.

(DPI)