GO-Invest shares investment opportunities with Barbados delegation

CHIEF Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest), Dr. Peter Ramsaroo, on Sunday met with a high-level delegation from Barbados to discuss and promote Guyana’s vast investment opportunities.

Dr. Ramsaroop met with members of the Barbados Housing and Investment Mission-led by Dr. William Duguid, Minister of Housing, Lands and Maintenance, along with the Permanent Secretary, Senior Housing Planner and other representatives from the National Housing Cooperation and the Barbados Investment and Development Cooperation.

At the meeting, the Chief Investment Officer gave a brief presentation on Guyana’s eight productive sectors and the benefits of establishing strategic partnerships and strong bilateral relations between the countries. It was conveyed that both Guyana and Barbados could benefit from the export and import of goods and services.

Minister Duguid articulated the importance of value-added products such as lumber and roofing material, among others.

General Manager of the Barbados Investment and Development Cooperation, Mark Hill, iterated that with value-added products, it is important to identify a relationship for both economies to work together. This fortified relationship to move goods and services, will drive growth in the economies of both countries, he said.

The Barbados Housing and Investment Mission arrived in Guyana on Friday. It includes Timothy Maynard, Permanent Secretary; Kelly Hunte, Senior Housing Planner; Ian Gill, General Manager of the National Housing Corporation and Ian Foster, Chief Technical Officer.

The team from the Barbados Investment and Development Corporation included Bio-Economy Manager, Marina Taitt. (DPI)