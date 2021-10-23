Budding aeronautical engineer is Best Graduating GDF recruit

A BUDDING Aeronautical Engineer of Kwakwani, Region 10, is the Best Graduating Student of the Basic Recruit Course (BRC) 2021-02.

Private Hicks Mittleholzer was among 153 recruits who completed the basic training programme, which commenced on July 26, 2021.

The three-month course culminated on October 20 with a graduation parade at the Patrick Williams Drill Square at the Colonel John Clarke Military School, Tacama.

In his feature address, Chief of Staff Brigadier Godfrey Bess congratulated the new batch of soldiers. He thanked them for choosing the noblest profession and staying the course.

“Thank you for answering when we called and for pushing yourself beyond your expectations. You have ensured that you made it to your graduation parade today to officially become soldiers of the Guyana Defence Force,” he said.

Brigadier Bess highlighted the importance of commitment and service to effectively deliver on the role of the GDF, as is mandated by the Constitution. He iterated that for the soldiers to understand their roles, they must first understand who a soldier is and the expectations. Adding that, the mission, wherever they serve, is to keep Guyana safe.

Private Nekil Edwards was adjudged the runner-up student. Private Eddie Dutchin copped the prize for the Best Military Knowledge while Private Deonte Skeete received the prize for Best Drill. Prizes for Best Fitness and Best Shot were awarded to Privates Shemar Harte and Massimo Rodrigues, respectively.

“I believe the GDF has the opportunities and scope to propel me where I want to go. I have a timeline set for myself to achieve my goals and I plan to realise these with the foundation provided by the GDF,” said Private Mittleholzer, the Best Graduating Student.

Private Massimo Rodrigues, who hails from Kumu, Lethem, Region Nine, said he is privileged and honoured to receive his award.

“As a young boy growing up in my village, I have always had my focus set on becoming a soldier. My late father is my inspiration. He was an extremely disciplined, proud and loyal soldier. In his time, he had won the award for the Best Shot and his trophy is displayed at my grandmother’s home. I feel proud to have contributed to his legacy,” Rodrigues stated.

The Best Platoon prize was awarded to the Number Three Platoon.

The Chief-of-Staff, officers, warrant officers, senior non-commissioned officers, ranks and civilian employees congratulate and welcome the soldiers to the GDF.