Annandale youth accused of two murders remanded

KAPILDEO Gangadin, on Wednesday, appeared in the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court in connection with the recent murder of 21-year-old businessman Ganesh Persaud and the 2020 murder of fisherman, Mukesh Mangra.

Gangadin of Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was not required to plead to two counts of murder which were read to him by Magistrate Fabayo Azore. He was later remanded to prison.

The first charge alleged that on January 18, 2020, at Coldingen, ECD, he murdered Mangra known as “Paul” during the course or furtherance of a robbery.

He is also alleged to have murdered Persaud at Strathspey, ECD, on October 15, 2021.

The State was represented by Corporal David Goodridge, while Gangadin was unrepresented. The matters are adjourned until January 17, 2022.

The Guyana Chronicle was made to understand that hours after Persaud’s murder, Gangadin was arrested with the man’s stolen gold chain. While in custody, Gangadin reportedly admitted that he was also involved in the murder of Mangra. He reportedly told police that after killing Mangra he fled to Suriname, and had recently returned to Guyana.

According to reports, on October 15, 2021, Persaud was inside his family’s hardware store at Strathspey, when he was confronted by Gangadin, who attempted to rob him.

In the process, Gangadin dealt Persaud a stab to the neck, causing him to bleed profusely. The suspect then relieved the victim of his gold jewellery and a quantity of cash and made good his escape.

Persaud, however, managed to exit the business where he was assisted by several persons and taken to the Balwant Singh Hospital, where he died while receiving medical attention.

As it relates to the other murder, Mangra’s lifeless body was found on the Coldingen Public Road on January 18, 2020. He was reportedly killed during an armed robbery committed by three men.

Vivekanand Ram and Roy Jaglall were later charged jointly for Mangra’s murder and remanded. A preliminary inquiry (PI) into the murder is currently ongoing at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court.