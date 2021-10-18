News Archives
Young women get platform to express themselves
Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, interacting with several young ladies on issues they face. The interaction was held at the ministry’s headquarters (DPI photo)
THE voices of young women across Guyana will be amplified, creating a pathway of empowerment through the newly launched special edition ‘youths unfiltered’ initiative.

The initiative is the brainchild of Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, and focuses on providing influential young women with a platform to express themselves and find solutions to issues.

The programme was recently launched at the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI) at Cove and John, East Coast Demerara by Minister Persaud.

Minister Persaud, in her address, assured attendees that the ministry will ensure their journey as young women is a good one.

“As I have the privilege of launching the storyboard and also youth unfiltered episode one, I want to wish all the girls everywhere, happy International Girl’s Day. From where I sit and the entire team at the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, we will spare no effort to make your journey a good one. And let us work to bridge that divide that exists digitally, so that the digital generation can benefit from digital technology and truly fulfil their potential using the digital tools at their disposal.”

The ‘young unfiltered’ is a 30-minute programme that will be premiered on the ministry’s Facebook page and aired on E- Networks Channel one and the National Communications Network (NCN).

The programme will feature outstanding young women such as Guyana’s youngest published author, Aurelia Sue-Ann; 15-year-old Olympic swimmer, Aleka Persaud and others in tech, entrepreneurship among others. (DPI)

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
