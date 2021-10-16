Vice-President Jagdeo in Ghana

Vice-President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo, is currently in Ghana for a three-day working visit.

He arrived on Friday and was received by the Vice-President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Bawumia wrote on his Facebook page regarding the visit that “I received H.E. Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice-President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, who is on a three-day official visit to Ghana.

“Amongst other objectives, Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo and his delegation are in Ghana to learn about the country’s experiences in the oil and gas sector, with particular reference to local content and participation, the legal framework, and general best practices in the exploration for hydrocarbons and the exploitation of hydrocarbon finds.

“I assured him of Ghana’s commitment to the exchange of practical development ideas between the two countries,” he said.

(3news.com)