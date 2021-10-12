Pastor Howell rebukes Burke, others for duplicitous behaviour

PASTOR of Grace Christian Church, Dr. Reynold Howell, said his church was in the business of meeting people’s needs and pointedly declared that the Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce doing business with Guyana Forum is on today.

The pastor’s comments came in wake of calls by Coalition supporter, Rickford Burke, to boycott the much-anticipated forum in Brooklyn, New York.

“When Guyana Caribbean Institute of Democracy (Rickford Burke’s Organisation) needed our church’s facilities to rally with the last APNU+AFC dignitaries, including the honourable PM Moses Nagamootoo and others, we honourably accommodated them multiple times.

“Now, in similar fashion, the Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce approached us with their need for meeting space and our catering services, to host the current PM, the honourable Mark Phillips, other government dignitaries and about 60 people from the diaspora, and we consented to do so, in the tradition of hosting two honourable PMs, Hamilton Green and Moses Nagamootoo,” Pastor Howell said in a statement.

He noted that, as a non-profit religious organisation, Grace Christian does not discriminate, and is now cast in a position to promote dialogue and healing in Guyana.

“We understand there will be some protest, as the pain index is high. Hopefully it will be peaceful and honourable and in the spirit of the golden rule. Beyond protest, let’s seize opportunities to communicate meaningfully to heal the hurts, and reach solutions to make Guyana “One People, One Nation, One Destiny,” his statement concluded.