Man sentenced in 2018 arrested on conviction warrant

BRYAN Dhanpat, 31, who was sentenced in June 2018 for the unlawful and malicious wounding of Nicholas Herrinandan in September 2015, was captured at Smythfield, New Amsterdam, Berbice, on Sunday.

The police said around 16:00hrs, a party of police officers executed a warrant on the suspect for alleged robbery under arms and he was positively identified as being sentenced in 2018 by Magistrate Alex Moore to six months imprisonment for unlawfully and maliciously wounding Nicholas Herrinandan on November 15, 2015, at Nursevill, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Dhanpat was taken to the Central Police Station and later transferred to the New Amsterdam Prison to serve his sentence.