Man arrested for alleged rape of three ‘teen’ brothers
Rape

THREE brothers, all teenagers, were allegedly raped by a 39-year-old man in Berbice, police have reported.

Police said the brothers, aged 15, 16, and 17 are known to the suspect. According to the victims, the suspect is known to them personally and they would often get permission from their parents to go to his house to do chores.

On several occasions, separately, the victims were threatened at knifepoint by the suspect who then committed the acts on them against their will and consent.

Police said that the teenagers did not tell anyone since they were threatened but it became overbearing and the first victim told a family member what transpired.

As a result, a report was made to the police and investigations led to the arrest of the suspect on Sunday last. He is currently in custody assisting police with the investigation.

