Benn distributes smoke detectors to Tiger Bay residents

RESIDENTS of the community of Tiger Bay, Georgetown, received smoke detectors and were privy to a lesson on use of fire extinguishers conducted by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) as the service attempts to reduce the number of fires through education.

The smoke detectors were distributed by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, along with Chief Fire Officer (ag) Gregory Wickham; Fire Prevention Officer, Sheldon Sauns and other GFS officials during a walkabout in the community.

The Guyana Fire Service, in a press release, said that the service would like citizens to be more aware of fire prevention and safety and has taken the opportunity to educate persons on the use and importance of smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.

The locality of Tiger Bay, Georgetown was targeted for the distribution exercise as the area is considered to be congested and at high risk of fires due to clustering of some of the houses.

Fire officials took the opportunity to demonstrate how fire extinguishers are used and some of the residents had the opportunity to participate in the use of the multipurpose dry chemical fire extinguisher to put out simulated fires.

During the walkabout, Minister Benn said that it is his intention to provide members of the Community Policing Groups (CPGs) with the necessary training and access to fire extinguishers so that they may be able to play the role of first responders.

Similar walk-through exercises will be conducted in other communities which are considered to be congested and at high risk of fires.