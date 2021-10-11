News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Benn distributes smoke detectors to Tiger Bay residents
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, distributing smoke detectors to some of the residents of Tiger Bay, Georgetown on Sunday during a walkabout exercise
Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, distributing smoke detectors to some of the residents of Tiger Bay, Georgetown on Sunday during a walkabout exercise

RESIDENTS of the community of Tiger Bay, Georgetown, received smoke detectors and were privy to a lesson on use of fire extinguishers conducted by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) as the service attempts to reduce the number of fires through education.

The smoke detectors were distributed by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, along with Chief Fire Officer (ag) Gregory Wickham; Fire Prevention Officer, Sheldon Sauns and other GFS officials during a walkabout in the community.

The Guyana Fire Service, in a press release, said that the service would like citizens to be more aware of fire prevention and safety and has taken the opportunity to educate persons on the use and importance of smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.

A rank of the Guyana Fire Service showing a resident of Tiger Bay, Georgetown how to use the fire extinguisher

The locality of Tiger Bay, Georgetown was targeted for the distribution exercise as the area is considered to be congested and at high risk of fires due to clustering of some of the houses.

Fire officials took the opportunity to demonstrate how fire extinguishers are used and some of the residents had the opportunity to participate in the use of the multipurpose dry chemical fire extinguisher to put out simulated fires.

During the walkabout, Minister Benn said that it is his intention to provide members of the Community Policing Groups (CPGs) with the necessary training and access to fire extinguishers so that they may be able to play the role of first responders.

Similar walk-through exercises will be conducted in other communities which are considered to be congested and at high risk of fires.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.