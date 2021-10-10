News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Huge turnout at GYSBI career fair
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson (centre) with GYSBI staff. Also in the photo is GYSBI Government Liaison Officer, Robin Chandarpaul (far left)
Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson (centre) with GYSBI staff. Also in the photo is GYSBI Government Liaison Officer, Robin Chandarpaul (far left)

OVER 700 Guyanese turned up at the first Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) career fair held at the National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Saturday to be afforded the opportunity to get their foot in the door of the oil-and-gas industry.

The GYSBI launched their career fair in response to the growing demand for labour in Guyana’s oil-and-gas sector; their aim is to hire 150 people to fill various positions, including warehouse supervisors, crane operators, field technicians, mechanics, equipment maintenance technicians, and fuel facility operators.

Saturday’s career fair was the first of three, with one scheduled for today at the Uitvlugt Community Centre Ground, West Coast Demerara (WCD), and the third on October 16 at the Enmore Martyrs Monument Ground, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Applicants are interviewed on-the-spot, and must walk with their proof of vaccination, or a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, some form of identification, a copy of their resumé, and a passport size photograph. Persons with academic and other qualifications are also encouraged to walk with copies of their certificates.

An applicant being interviewed on the spot at the GYSBI career fair at the National Stadium on Saturday

Speaking to the Sunday Chronicle at the event on Saturday, GYSBI Government Liaison Officer, Robin Chandarpaul said that the career fair is the first of several to be held by the company, which has over 500 employees, and a local workforce of 97 per cent.

“Another aspect of what we are doing is market research, to try to figure out what skills and expertise and experience is out there, and how we could tailor future recruitment drives of what’s out there,” Chandarpaul said.

“We are so enthusiastic about what happened today; it really bodes well for our company’s ability to find talent on the local market. And I think this is a great way of reaching out to the population,” he added.

The Sunday Chronicle also caught up with Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr.rJ, who’d also paid the event a visit. He said he is supportive of job fairs, as many young people are searching for careers and different types of opportunities.

A section of the crowd at GYSBI’s career fair on Saturday (Delano Williams photos)

“The oil-and-gas industry is a new industry for us, and oil companies have to be aware of that. So, when they have job fairs like this, I’m pleased to support it, because you got to encourage a lot of young people to enter the industry early, so that they can become experts,” Ramson Jr. said.

He explained that while many persons have expectations about how they are going to be able to participate in the oil-and-gas industry, the exposure provided through opportunities provided at job fairs is a good place to start, as they can further develop themselves from there.

The huge turnout is an indication of citizens’ interest in the oil sector, Ramson Jr. opined, and he expressed that he is a strong supporter of local content policy and legislation, as the government wants to encourage Guyanese being given first preference when opportunities arise within the oil industry.

The GYSBI is a Guyanese joint ventureship made up of Muneshwers Ltd, Pacific Rim Constructors, TotalTec Oilfield Services, and LED Offshore, and has been servicing the oil-and-gas sector for about four years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Richard Bhainie

More from this author

Richard Bhainie
Richard Bhainie
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.