Guyana receives 100,620 doses of Pfizer vaccine from US 

IN keeping with the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to fight COVID-19, Guyana received 100,620 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the US Government on Friday.

The US is the leading financial donor to COVAX and the latest donation brings the total number of vaccines donated to Guyana through the COVAX distribution to 266,220, the US Embassy in Georgetown said.

This is in addition to the 143,250 Pfizer vaccines donated directly from the US to Guyana.

“I hope this donation encourages more Guyanese to take the jab. None of us is safe until all of us are safe; with COVID-19 infections unchecked, countries’ healthcare systems are at risk of collapse, and we will see higher mortality rates, broader transmission, and the possibility of new variants spreading – continuing to put Americans and Guyanese at risk,” said US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch.