71.4 per cent of adults receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SOME 366,190 persons, or 71.4 per cent of Guyana’s adult population, have received their first dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines available locally, as the Ministry of Health ramps up its vaccination campaign against the deadly virus.

Aside from the adults, 25,615 persons, or 35.1 per cent of the adolescent population, have received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

This is according to Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony, who, during his COVID-19 update on Friday, posited that the country is “getting closer” to achieving herd immunity, but acknowledged that there is “a lot of work” yet to be done.

A regional breakdown of the numbers indicates that Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) has been leading the vaccination efforts, in that some 80 per cent of the its adult population have received their first doses of the inoculation. Region One (Barima-Waini) follows with a 78.2 per cent rate, while Regions Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), and Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) are within the 70 to 73 percentile range.

Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) has the lowest vaccination rate, with only 30.8 per cent of its adult population receiving their first dose. Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) has recorded a 44.4 per cent first-dose vaccination rate, while Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) has recorded 58.2 per cent, and Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) 67.6 per cent.

In terms of second doses, the latest statistics have shown that 220,017 adults were administered their second dose of either of the vaccines, representing 42.1 per cent of that population, while 14,679 adolescents received their second dose, representing 20.1 per cent of that population.

A regional breakdown of the number of second doses administered thus far indicates that Regions Four, Five, Six and Nine are in the 40-percentile range, while Regions One, Two, Three and Seven are in the 30-percentile range. Only 14.2 per cent of Region 10 received its second dose, while 29.6 per cent of Region Eight received theirs.