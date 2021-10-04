Temporary police offices at St. Stanislaus College in operation

— major clean-up efforts underway at Brickdam Station

THE operations of Regional Police Division 4 ‘A’ that were conducted out of the Brickdam Police Station, Georgetown, which was ravaged by a massive fire on Saturday last, are up and running next door at the St. Stanislaus College.

The Guyana Chronicle visited the operations on Sunday at the St. Stanislaus College, where Commander of Police Division 4 ‘A’, Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean was spearheading efforts to ensure continuation of service to the public.

The St. Stanislaus College is located on the western side of the Brickdam Police Station compound, with the thoroughfare Manget Place separating the two premises. Through collaboration with the Ministries of Home Affairs, Education and Public Works, the school’s tarmac is being used to house the police’s operations.

Even though the conflagration ravaged over 80 per cent of the station, operations were only temporarily paused for a brief period as the station’s primary services were up and running as of Saturday evening.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Brickdam Enquiries Office, Traffic Department and Criminal Investigations Department (CID) were fully functional. Commander McBean informed this publication that the station’s Certifying Office and Commander’s Office are expected to be fully operational on Monday morning.

In the event persons are to be held in custody, they will be processed as per normal at the St. Stanislaus College facility and then transported to alternative police stations where holding cells are available and ready to accommodate same.

As for now, tents have been retrofitted to house the various facilities required for the services of the division to be delivered to the public, and all staffers who were stationed at Brickdam will be housed at the temporary location.

Commander McBean was satisfied that even though in such trying times, the operations of the division have not been stymied and assured that himself and his ranks are ready to continue to provide the requisite services in an efficient manner.

The Guyana Chronicle also visited the compound of the station where clean-up efforts were well underway to clear debris from the fire. By Sunday afternoon much of the rubble was cleared.

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn on Sunday said that the identification, recording and photographing of fire debris and burnt vehicles are being completed, and the debris is being removed after those tasks have been performed.

The ministry in a press release said that it is anticipated that fairly shortly, the operational activities related to Brickdam Police Station would recommence, utilising both the Brickdam Police Station compound and the St. Stanislaus College compound.

The devastating fire, which reportedly started in the eastern section of the Brickdam Police Station compound at 11:06hrs on Saturday, destroyed more than 80 per cent of the structures, including the Property Room, Enquiries Office, Traffic Department and Officers’ Mess Hall.

Minister Benn on Saturday described the fire as “a great loss,” but noted that systems are being put in place to restore operations as quickly as possible. He reiterated that the government is committed to facilitate and support getting the central police station building back in operation as quickly as possible.