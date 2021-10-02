Locals complain foreigners taking jobs, says GCCI

THE Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has reported that it has received several complaints from its membership alleging that they are being “bypassed” for work in favour of foreign-owned companies.

This phenomenon is occurring in spite of the indigenous Guyanese enterprise being both commercially competitive and possessing the technical capability, GCCI said in a press statement on Friday.

The chamber noted that a high volume of trucking, logistical and other support services are being operated by foreign-owned companies, particularly as it relates to the oil and gas sector, but foreign-owned companies are also handling a number of infrastructural works.

The GCCI said it remains supportive of foreign investment in Guyana but has contended that this cannot be done at the expense and displacement of indigenous Guyanese companies.

“The chamber has been encouraged by the posture of the government as it relates to local content and calls on the government to table local content legislation before the end of the year,” GCCI said.