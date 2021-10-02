News Archives
Guyana Lottery Company opens store at Enmore Mall
A look inside the $25M BLAST Gaming Centre at Enmore
THE Guyana Lottery Company (GLC), on Friday, officially launched its second company store with the new location being at the Enmore Mall, East Coast Demerara.

According to a release, the ‘BLAST Gaming Centre’ is a $25M investment that will cater to gamers who enjoy the company’s Video Lottery Terminals (VLTs). The centre provides employment for five persons.

With an ambiance that is unmatched anywhere in Guyana, gamers will get a chance to ‘cash-in’ on amazing prizes in the comfort of a secured environment.

In 2017, The Guyana Lottery Company expanded its portfolio with the launch of Video Lottery Terminals (VLTs) with the Brand Name BLAST; a new and exciting addition to the dimension of games of chance already offered.

Available in more than 30 gaming rooms countywide, from Berbice to Port Kaituma and Kwakwani to Mahdia, BLAST is a favourite pastime in all 10 regions of Guyana.

“The expansion and accessibility are important factors on the Guyana Lottery Company’s radar to ensure that those who wish to play our games are able to do so conveniently.

“The Guyana Lottery Company will continue raising the bar by offering new and improved games that thrill and captivate players and will be rolling out company-owned stores offering fantastic player experience, a safe and secure environment, responsible gaming protocols and COVID-19 regulations,” the release said.

Staff Reporter

