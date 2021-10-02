News Archives
Child of Guyanese heritage among top achievers at Barbados ‘Common Entrance’ exams
Asher Gafoor and his mother, Shereefa Gafoor
Asher Gafoor and his mother, Shereefa Gafoor

A TOP achiever at the ‘Common Entrance Examination’ said Tuesday that he felt like he was going to explode with excitement when he received his results on Monday.

Preparing for the 2021 examination, which was held in July, was “really hard” for Asher Gafoor of the St Angela’s School.
Asher is the grandson of Executive Chairman of Gafsons Industries Limited, Sattaur Gafoor.

He needn’t have worried; the youngster scored 100 in Mathematics, 85 in English, and an ‘A’ in Composition, earning himself a place at the prestigious Harrison College.

Said he: “I feel very excited and very happy; I felt like I was going to explode. I was really happy as soon as I heard I was going to Harrison College.”
He readily admits that when he came out of the examination, he was nervous and anxious about what his results would have been.
Mom, Shereefa Gafoor, shared her son’s nervous anticipation throughout the preparations, as she was unfamiliar with the Online teaching environment occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. And she realised her son was not alone.

She said: “It was quite a challenge for everyone. I commend all the teachers for encouraging them; they have all done a remarkable job in keeping the kids motivated, and making learning fun for them. I am just very happy.”

St Angela’s also produced this year’s top performer, Elena Bohne, who scored 100 in Mathematics, and 98 in English, and will be headed to Queen’s College.

(BarbadosToday) AH

