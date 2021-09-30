Hinterland housing project to be rolled out soon

HOUSING and Water Minister, Collin Croal, has announced that the Government of Guyana, through his ministry, will soon be rolling out a hinterland housing project in the new month.

The minister, in responding to questions from reporters on Wednesday, said: “I’ll be pleased to let you know that in the four major hinterland regions, by the end of October, we will have an announcement and commencement for hinterland housing.”

He added that several areas have already been identified for the rollout of this project, noting: “We already have the areas identified and we are going through the necessary process.”

Even as plans are being finalised, Minister Croal said that hinterland housing projects are more complex than those on the coastland.

“The hinterland housing programme is a bit separate from how you do it on the coastland, but there are some central areas for which we have identified and we also have a housing programme,” he related.

Through a collaborative effort with the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, the Ministry of Housing and Water has managed to identify lands for future development and housing projects in Regions One and Seven.

“The collaboration continues for them to identify lands for us for future development and housing. That is ongoing, so there will be futuristic activities in Bartica,” He said, adding: “Similarly for Region One, I’m happy to say that there was a leeway for us to have a housing programme.”