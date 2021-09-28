Tourism sector important to world’s economic recovery

–President Ali says

–amid local efforts to rebuild the sector which suffered losses amounting to over $33.6B in 2020

ALTHOUGH being severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism sector is expected to play a major role in the world’s economic recovery, according to President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

“Tourism will be important to the world’s economic recovery. The sector has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. But I am confident that when we exit this pandemic, the tourism sector will rebound and will continue to contribute to national, regional and global economic development,” President Ali said in this message on World Tourism Day 2021.

World Tourism Day is a global observance, fostering awareness of tourism’s social, cultural, political and economic value and the contribution that the sector can make towards reaching the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals.

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the United Nations agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism, designated World Tourism Day 2021 as a day to focus on ‘Tourism for Inclusive Growth.’

The theme of this year’s observance, according to President Ali, recognises the important role which tourism could play in bringing people together, fostering greater understanding, bridging cultural, ethnic and religious differences and promoting unity and peace within and between countries.

“The desire to see new places, enjoy enriching experiences and learn about different peoples and cultures is inscribed in the human heart. Tourism helps to fulfil these wishes and to provide sources of entertainment, enjoyment, relaxation, learning and recreation,” President Ali said.

Speaking about the local sector’s potential, the Head of State related that Guyana is set to become a major tourism destination.

To this end, he said: “Despite the challenges affecting travel, Guyana is preparing to boost its tourism product which includes adventure, eco, heritage, sport and family-based tourism. Guyana is blessed with wonderful natural attractions, varied ecosystems, rich biodiversity, diverse cultures and warm and friendly people.

“We must, therefore, use this period to prepare a stronger and more vibrant tourism sector. My government stands ready to support and work with the stakeholders to ensure that local tourism is revitalised and becomes a pillar of inclusive growth.”

Efforts to rebuild the sector are already underway, given that it suffered losses amounting to $33.6 billion in 2020, due to the various measures implemented to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Recovery efforts have started taking shape, especially because vaccines are available and there is some level of adherence to safety protocols.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, in her World Tourism Day 2021 message, said that the observance of this day comes at an important juncture when Guyana’s tourism sector is poised for recovery after suffering tremendous losses in 2020.

The government, she said, has been working closely with stakeholders to implement “a stronger, yet integrated and coordinated recovery process that has yielded positive results.”

TOURISM POLICY

Under this year’s theme, the minister said that Guyana’s tourism policy now more than ever will reflect a renewed commitment towards economic development through sustainable tourism that will create jobs in all regions of the country and promote local culture and products to travellers.

“Our commitment to inclusive growth is our commitment to the principle that everyone can and must benefit as we begin to reopen,” Walrond said, adding that through the implementation of various initiatives, businesses have been able to reopen conditionally.

She added: “[There has been] the provision of training and capacity-building opportunities, and technical review of standard operating procedures to ensure the recommended Hygiene and Sanitation Protocols have been implemented. On-site inspections and the supply of sanitation products and signage have also been effected.”

Minister Walrond said that to date, 41 tourism businesses representing 63 per cent of the interior lodges and resorts, and 43 per cent of tour operators have been granted their conditional approvals for reopening.

She highlighted that the government takes the recovery of the tourism sector seriously because of the social and economic benefits and positive impact which recovery of the sector will have for the country.

For this reason, Minister Walrond said that vaccination efforts have helped to regain some semblance of normality in day-to-day operations, and health, hygiene and sanitation must continue to be given due attention.

“The tourism sector will benefit immensely from these measures and I therefore encourage all Guyanese, including those in the tourism sector to be vaccinated. Vaccination, along with strict adherence to safety protocols, will provide a conducive environment for safer travel and full reopening,” she said.

The Tourism Minister said that Guyana remains under regulated conditions, open to anyone and committed that the government is doing all that is necessary to ensure that travel to and within the country remains safe.