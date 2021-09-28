$205.8M Japanese grant to support Guyana’s COVID-19 fight

–four new ambulances to be purchased

GUYANA’S ability to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will be enhanced with a $205.8 million (US$1,029,000) grant from the Government of Japan.

This was according to Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, during Monday’s edition of the COVID-19 update.

Over the last six months, the Ministry of Health has been working on securing the grant which will be used to purchase much-needed equipment for the health sector, which will assist in the COVID-19 fight.

“Some of the things that we’ll be getting through that grant include imaging equipment… ultrasound, which we can use to help with the diagnosis of COVID. We are getting at least four different ultrasound machines; we are also getting some sterilisers and ECG machines. We’ll get some pulse oximeters,” Dr. Anthony said.

The equipment is expected to arrive in Guyana in November, and, in addition, four new ambulances will be purchased.

Since assuming office in August 2020, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has been working to boost the health sector’s ability to combat COVID-19.

The country has so far received generous donations of personal protective equipment (PPE), medical equipment such as ventilators, funding and COVID-19 vaccines from several countries, non-governmental organisations and international partners.

In addition to the sensitisation campaigns to educate the public on COVID-19, the government has also instituted a number of measures to control the spread of the deadly disease. These include a national curfew and limitations on the operations of businesses. Much effort has also been placed into procuring enough vaccines to inoculate the population.

