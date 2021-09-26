UG offers free Human Relations Course

THE University of Guyana’s Centre of Excellence for Teaching and Learning (CoETaL), is once again offering its ‘Human Relations Course’ (HRC) free of charge to the general public from 24 September – 30 November, 2021.

According to the university, it has taken note of recent heightened public tension and again underlines the importance of this course in building and strengthening better relations amongst individuals and groups.

The university also noted that while freedom of speech and freedom of association are fundamental rights protected by the constitution and strong democratic national values, the nature of public debate can become passionate in unfortunate ways.

“When this happens, ad hominem (personal) attacks upon persons with whom we disagree, must be studiously avoided and repudiated. This is because fundamental healthy discourse can be devalued and derailed in the process.

“The university is therefore, amongst other interventions, offering this free course in Human Relations, which, amongst six others, contains modules on emotional intelligence, gender relations, and ethnic diversity as one of our sincere contributions in fostering mutual respect, constructive open dialogue, decorum, and fair play in the best interest of our beloved people and country. It is open to any member of the public,” a release from UG noted.

Each module contains a pre-test followed by a video, which lasts for one to two hours and a post-test. Persons are expected to check the notification box after they have completed each activity to ensure that they can progress to the next activity. There is no pass and fail grade, but students are expected to complete all modules to receive the certificate.

Registration for this course is currently opened to the public. Please register using the following URL: https://uog.edu.gy/courses/ugh1101-human-relations

For more information and technical support please contact: helpdesk.tos-ccses@uog.edu.gy.

For a full list of UG’s Programme offerings kindly visit the following website: https://www.turkeyenonline.uog.edu.gy/srms/student/prospective/about_applying/offeredprogs.php.