Over 4,000 Berbicians to benefit from improved water service

RESIDENTS in several communities in East Berbice, Region Six, are slated to benefit from improved access to potable water, according to Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues.

She was at the time delivering remarks at a peace summit hosted by the Junior Chambers International-Guyana (JCI) in Canje, Berbice. She said that the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is currently executing a service expansion programme that caters for the installation of new distribution systems in Alness, Crabwood Creek, Number 64 and Number 61 villages.

“This programme will benefit over 4,000 Guyanese.

“We are also presently doing meter installation and this has good benefits, as it improves your level of service by reducing wastage and allows customers to pay for only what they use,” Minister Rodrigues was quoted as saying in a press release from the Ministry of Housing and Water.

According to her, under GWI’s 2021 work programme, through a request by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Joanna water supply system has also been expanded to improve coverage in the community of Yakasari and environs.

Minister Rodrigues said that the provision of potable water is part of the ministry’s priority for bettering the lives of all Guyanese, while also keeping in line with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Six to provide access to clean water and sanitation for all.

Additionally, plans are in motion for the expansion of water treatment systems and the upgrading of infrastructure in Region Six, even as the ministry seeks to expand overall water treatment coverage from 52 per cent to 92 per cent over the next few years.

Meanwhile, in the area of housing, the minister announced an incoming $60 million that will be expended for infrastructural upgrades in Number 76 and Number 77 villages.

Further, some 200 moderate-income homes will be constructed in Williamsburg and Fortlands Ordnance. The construction of these homes is expected to provide employment for approximately 1,000 Berbicians. All of the contractors and materials will also be sourced from the region, thereby stimulating further economic growth.

Minister Rodrigues was accompanied at the event by Regional Chairman of Region Six, Mr. David Armogan; Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Narindra Persaud; Regional Housing Officer, Ms. Kristina Muthusami and other officials.