PNC/R sets timeframe for holding of long-overdue Congress

DESPITE the absence of its substantive leader, David Granger, the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) has decided on a timeframe for the holding of its long-overdue 22nd Biennial Congress.

Acting Leader of the PNC/R, Volda Lawrence announced on Friday that the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) has decided that the Congress will be held on a date between November and December 13, 2021.

Lawrence has been occupying the position of Party Leader since the former President Granger proceeded on an indefinite leave of absence with effect from September 1, 2021 to focus on his health.

“The consideration for this period is linked to the Thanksgiving weekend in the USA, which is a special occasion for our members living in the United States. The Congress will be for delegates only, decentralised, and hybrid,” Lawrence said.

The Congress will be conducted over a one-day period at various “congress houses” in the respective administrative regions across Guyana.

Lawrence said: “The Congress will be conducted in a manner that will not bring any issues that are within the name of the persons who are in control of that specific region or congress house.

“… Those leadership structures will kick in on that day and prior to that, and it will be their responsibility to ensure that the process is carried out in a smooth and transparent manner.”

Lawrence said that the next step is for the Central Executive Committee of the PNC/R to establish the Congress Committee which will set up various administrative committees before the exact dates for the Congress are be finalised.

“At our next CEC meeting, we propose to deal with the setting up of the Congress Committee, which should be in another week’s time, and then that committee will carry out the mandate that is imposed on it by the leadership of the party,” Lawrence said.

“I am certain that the Logistic Committee, when put in place, will ensure that as far as possible they seek to have all voting stations prepared in a manner that will bring as little as no hiccups as possible,” she added.

So far, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, and political activist, Aubrey Norton, have officially announced their intention to run for leader of the party.

With regards to joining the race, Lawrence, the party’s Chairperson, said she is awaiting the nominations, and that based on those nominations, she will make a decision. Speculation is rife that Lawrence was sidelined for leadership of the PNC/R.

However, Lawrence has refuted those claims, saying that she has her “own personal challenges” to deal with, which has led to her taking time away from the political arena, so as to address them.